Analysts Set TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) PT at $15.53

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 514.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 728.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.99. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

