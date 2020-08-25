Analysts Set Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Target Price at €42.97

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.97 ($50.56).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SHL stock opened at €39.30 ($46.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.41. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.