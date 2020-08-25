Analysts Set Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Target Price at €42.97

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.97 ($50.56).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SHL stock opened at €39.30 ($46.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.41. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

