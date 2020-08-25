Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Price Target at $54.40

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

