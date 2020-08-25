Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Target Price at $89.38

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.38.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.47. 2,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,423. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

