Analysts Set Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target at $13.25

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 19,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $160,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,754,920 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.