Analysts Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT at $403.00

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $403.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

MKTX stock opened at $489.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.62. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

