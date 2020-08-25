Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price at $32.25

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

NYSE MAIN opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 16.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

