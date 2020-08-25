Analysts Set Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) PT at €219.86

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €220.48 ($259.39).

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Linde stock traded up €5.40 ($6.35) on Thursday, reaching €211.60 ($248.94). 660,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 52 week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52 week high of €216.00 ($254.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of €206.82 and a 200 day moving average of €183.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion and a PE ratio of 50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

