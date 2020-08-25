Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) PT at $28.60

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.