Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $5.52

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 726,415 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,641,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 913,230 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,334,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,000 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

