Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) PT at $18.38

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGII. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $385.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $345,997.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,192.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Digi International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

