Analysts Set Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Target Price at $18.86

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at $826,720.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chuy’s by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 14,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 537,258 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Chuy’s by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.85. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

