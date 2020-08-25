Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $1,073.21

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,073.21.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,381. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,241.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,154.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $936.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.35, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,271.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.