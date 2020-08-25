Analysts Set BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Target Price at GBX 1,805.50

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59).
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,745.20 ($22.80) on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.25). The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,736.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,520.78.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
