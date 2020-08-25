Analysts Set BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Target Price at GBX 1,805.50

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,745.20 ($22.80) on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.25). The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,736.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,520.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.