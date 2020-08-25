Analysts Set Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Target Price at GBX 487.50

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 487.50 ($6.37).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Beazley stock opened at GBX 438.40 ($5.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 294.20 ($3.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 634 ($8.28). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 428.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 431.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 29.30.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

