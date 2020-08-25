Analysts Set Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Price Target at $16.88

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 264.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 64.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA opened at $14.45 on Friday. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

