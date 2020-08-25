Analysts Set Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 46,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $185,735.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at $185,735.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 18.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,402,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 846,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 147.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 395,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 235,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 883.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 252,172 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 727,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $417.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.52. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

