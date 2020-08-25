Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $44,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $25,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,402 over the last three months. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.34. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

