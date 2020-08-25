Analysts Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Target Price at $9.80

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in 3D Systems by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 727,647 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,601,385 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 367,141 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 12,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 151,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 150,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,465 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 145,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 125,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $5.33 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

