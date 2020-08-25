Analysts Offer Predictions for Target Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will earn $7.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.08. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of Target stock opened at $153.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $156.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Target by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,524 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,219. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

