Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.43 Million

Analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $419.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.00 million to $432.03 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $416.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 27.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 233,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50,203 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 133.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 500.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

