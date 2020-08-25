Analysts Anticipate Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages predict that Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on CELC. Craig Hallum began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celcuity by 44.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Celcuity by 196.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Celcuity by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 141,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.