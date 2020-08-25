Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $117.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $127,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $61,428,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.