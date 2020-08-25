American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Position Reduced by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

American Tower stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.69. 24,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,683. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.38. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.