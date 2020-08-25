American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

AMSC opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

