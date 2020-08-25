Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Ambarella worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $876,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $6,530,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,755.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $409,318.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

AMBA stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

