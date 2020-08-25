Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $32.71 on Tuesday, reaching $3,274.75. 42,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,102. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,380.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,122.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,470.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

