Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after buying an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.