Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Almaden Minerals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 756,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,352. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Almaden Minerals worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

