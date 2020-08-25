Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allovir in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

ALVR stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. Allovir has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

In other news, Director Diana Brainard acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $107,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Allovir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

