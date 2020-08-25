Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allovir in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.
ALVR stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. Allovir has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $45.28.
About Allovir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
