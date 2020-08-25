Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $449.94 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005076 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. Algorand has a market capitalization of $449.94 million and approximately $166.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00126367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.75 or 0.01721809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00192217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00151729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand's total supply is 3,303,088,850 coins and its circulating supply is 771,817,007 coins.

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

