Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.59% and a negative net margin of 1,595.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 514,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,277.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,921,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,595,342.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,450 shares of company stock worth $1,206,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

