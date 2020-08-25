Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,595.99% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%.

Shares of AKTS opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $785,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 514,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,277.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AKTS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

