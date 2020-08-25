Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Update

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $422,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,466 shares of company stock worth $1,687,242 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,075 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 52.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

