Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 24,093 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,529 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CXO opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXO. lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

