Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 23,660 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 331,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 136,644 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

