Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 243,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $79,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at $350,703.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $154,595 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORI opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

