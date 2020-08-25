Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 641.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Sapiens International worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 709,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 176,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 93,894 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

