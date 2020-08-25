Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 46,451 Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Seabridge Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 29.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SA shares. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.