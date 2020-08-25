Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after buying an additional 83,341 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,763,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 582,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALV opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

