Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 9,302 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Hancock Whitney Corp has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

