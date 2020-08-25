Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 60,531 Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.4% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,697,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,383.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 863,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 804,954 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 201,362 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 292,810 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

