Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.18% of Ellington Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 27.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 57.68, a current ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Ellington Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

