Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $990,000 Investment in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Qiagen NV has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $52.86.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

