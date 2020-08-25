Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $980,000 Investment in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.35.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

