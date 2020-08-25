Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161,182 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 225,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,734,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,080 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FLR shares. UBS Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

