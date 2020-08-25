Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $815,000 in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 100,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

