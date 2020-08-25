Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 582.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,797 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after buying an additional 51,299 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,517,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,694,000 after buying an additional 644,044 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,363,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 2,761,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.83. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point dropped their target price on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

