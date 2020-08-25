Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 821.1% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 444,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 395,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $34,911.00. Also, EVP Douglas Richard Bass purchased 15,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,152.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $384,894. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GWB opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

