Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after buying an additional 834,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,065.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 894,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 817,725 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,862,000 after purchasing an additional 762,310 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,531,000 after purchasing an additional 505,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,498,000 after purchasing an additional 469,544 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,043,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NYSE CBRE opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

